County Executive White lays out stadium funding plan in letter to Gov. Kehoe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. detailed a funding proposal covering stadium improvements, public safety infrastructure, and public health in a July 8 letter to Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe.

White said his proposal was prompted after the passage last month of Missouri Senate Bill 3, which allows for state incentives for stadium projects for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

In the July 8 letter, White proposes renewing a 3/8-cent sales tax first approved in 2006. If passed, White says the tax would help “modernize and improve” GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium; restore and upgrade the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and the juvenile detention facility; and invest in capital improvements at University Health.

County voters were asked in April 2024 to approve the 3/8-cent sales tax to generate funding for stadium projects for both clubs. The measure failed at the polls .

White asked the governor for confirmation the local investment in his proposal meets the law’s requirement for local participation. He also asked for support for a "narrow statutory amendment" that the renewal of the tax could incorporate more than one related purpose.

White said asking voters for three separate ballot questions would be “impractical.”

“I hope the State of Missouri will partner with us — not just to keep these teams, but to ensure that any public investment is no more than what’s necessary and firmly grounded in what’s best for the people we serve,” White said in the letter. “I’d welcome the opportunity to discuss this further with you or your team at any time.”

A spokesperson for Kehoe told KSHB 41 News Monday that the governor appreciated White’s efforts to explore local investment options.

“Governor Kehoe also believes Jackson County residents deserve certainty for fair and reasonable property tax assessments, which is a critical piece to any Jackson County solution,” the spokesperson said, adding that “local support and investments are necessary for the teams and for accessing the benefits of the Show-Me Sports Investment Act.”

White believes his proposal would generate between $500 to $700 million for each of the three priorities.

“It offers a clear path to retain the Chiefs, protects taxpayers and delivers meaningful long-term public benefit,” White said in the letter.

White acknowledged that while he “fully supports” keeping the Royals in Jackson County, he has let the city of Kansas City, Missouri, take the lead on working with the club.

“I’ve made it clear to the Royals that Jackson County is ready to support the City’s efforts and is willing to step back in should the team present a proposal for us to consider or express interest in re-engaging," he said.

White says the Royals have not done so.

This summer has featured several significant developments as team officials negotiate with local and state leaders.

In late June, Chiefs President Mark Donovan sent a letter to political leaders in Kansas requesting the state extend its deadline to use STAR Bond incentives for possible stadium projects. The state approved the request .

Last week, the Royals sent a term sheet to officials in Clay County for a potential stadium in North Kansas City.

