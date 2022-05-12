Criminology expert explains possible motives of Caldwell County arsonist

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Investigators in Caldwell County are examining a string of suspected arsons that took place earlier this week.

There were three fires, two of the houses were vacant, but one was occupied by Lorene Fickess. The 96-year-old woman was killed in the fire.

Sheriff Mitchell Allen said there's no doubt the fires were arson, and like everyone else in the rural community, he wants to know why.

“It’s hard to believe what goes through an arsonist's mind. The thrill, they like fires. We really don’t know, but I will ask him whenever I find him," Allen said on Wednesday.

Dr. Eugene Matthews, an associate professor of criminal justice at Park University, said an arsonist could be motivated for several reasons.

“It may be the fire engines showing up and all the excitement that’s surrounded behind that," Matthews said. "It may be the flames themselves and that it may be some sort of stimulus, some sort of stimuli that triggers them and motivates them to either commit more fire or again, stand around and watch the fire burn."

The educator added that media coverage could influence behavior,.

"Maybe they’re looking at the media attention, look at what I’ve done. Everyone take a look at what I’ve done. I’m all this and a handshake," he said.

Matthews said he's confident investigators will find enough evidence to track down who is responsible for the fires.

“When you go to a scene, you leave something there. And when you leave the scene, you take something away. Law enforcement will be pretty diligent, as well as the fire department, on identifying what was brought in and what was taken away," Matthews said.