Democrat Adam Hamilton wins tight US Senate race in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton defeated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall in the battle for the U.S. Senate in Kansas.

According to the Associated Press, Hamilton won with over 51% of the vote.

“Together, we made history tonight,” Hamilton said in a statement. “I believe the people who voted for me were saying, ‘What’s happening in Washington is not okay.’”

For weeks, early voters showed up in droves to cast their ballots.

The race gained national attention as other states with tight Senate races saw similar turnout and Republicans showed concern for Kansas.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance each visited Kansas twice in the weeks leading up to Election Day to show their support for Marshall.

But supporters of Hamilton — notably the pastor at Church of the Resurrection, a Methodist megachurch — said they felt he was more in tune with Kansas voters.

"I want someone who is in Kansas, listening to Kansans as much as possible and who has our best interests, not necessarily big money's interests," voter Vonda Morris said.

On the campaign trail, Hamilton vowed to work across party lines and embrace Sen. Jerry Moran and other Republican lawmakers.

“Tonight we made history,” Hamilton said. “The real work starts January 3rd.”

Hamilton will be the first Democratic senator since 1932.

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