Donutology, Bay Boy continue to recover after break-ins

Several businesses throughout Kansas City — in the West Plaza, West Bottoms, River Market and Brookside — were impacted by a string of break-ins a few weeks ago.

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks caught up with Donutology and Bay Boy on Monday to see how they've recovered.

"Sales have been great today, for Monday, with both the Royals and Chiefs playing tonight. There's definitely a buzz in town right now,” said Andrew Cameron, owner of Donutology.

He said the added energy has helped keep Donutology's River Market location afloat after burglars smashed the trolley's ordering window and made away with the safe.

"We finally got our glass installed,” Cameron said. “It took a few weeks, but we're back up and running."

Andrew Cameron Surveillance video catches criminals breaking into Donutology at The Trolley in Kansas City's River Market neighborhood.

Cameron said the shop paid out of pocket for the damages.

"The amount was just low enough to not mess around with a claim or anything like that," he said.

Bay Boy co-owner Julian Garcia echoed some of what Cameron said.

La'Andrae Hannon Smashed door at Bay Boy Speciality Sandwiches in West Plaza

While business has been good in the West Plaza, Bay Boy hasn't fully recovered from its break-in.

"Yeah, not yet,” Garcia said. “I know the landlord did want to help out with that. She did have her guys board up all her properties."

Both businesses plan to apply for KCMO's Back to Business Fund.

The initiative would pay up to $3,000 to help cover costs for repairs from incidents between July 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025.

Additionally, the fund would provide up to $5,000 per business for the installation of security measures between July 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025.

The application is expected to open in October.

