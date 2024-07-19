Epic Church KC updates congregation on Bobby Hawk investigation, church's future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple sources have shared KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute copies of an email Epic Church KC sent to its members.

In it, the church shares both law enforcement and the Southern Missouri Ministry Network of the Assemblies of God are investigating allegations against former lead pastor Bobby Hawk.

The letter also confirms another church, Summit Park church, "is strongly considering purchasing the epic church property and reopening the site as a new campus."

This all stems from several women coming forward alleging inappropriate behavior from Hawk.

It's something he denied in his resignation letter to the board.

That letter was shared in the email sent to church members.

In it Hawk says in part, "while these allegations are untrue, after much prayer and reflection (my wife) and I have come to the decision that it is time for me to move on from my role as lead pastor."

Last week, a group of women came forward to announce plans to file a civil lawsuit.

One of the women, a local attorney, tells KSHB 41 since their press conference, more women have come forward to join them.

Currently, no charges have been filed against Hawk.

The Blue Springs Police Department told KSHB 41 they couldn't provide us with information, citing the ongoing investigation.

However, police have asked for anyone with information to come forward.

As for Hawk and EPIC Church KC, they have not responded to our attempts to reach them.

