Evergy: Complete repair could take days after damaging wind storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It could take a few more days to repair extensive, system-wide damage and outages, an Evergy representative said Thursday afternoon.

Downed trees and power lines wreaked havoc on Evergy's system Wednesday night as a storm bearing winds in excess of 70 mph surged through the Kansas City region and beyond.

At the storm's peak, Evergy had around 190,000 customers without power, according to Jamie Kiley with Evergy.

The damage was evenly spread throughout the region, Kiley said, and few areas escaped without damage.

By Thursday afternoon, crews had whittled the number of customers without power down to fewer than 40,000.

Kiley said at this point, the needed repairs are more difficult and will take longer.

He asked customers still without power to be patient, but not to hesitate to call if they see a situation that could be dangerous.

Kiley called Wednesday's storm one of the "most challenging" Evergy has faced in its history.

Evergy is working with around 400 line contractors, 300 vegetation contractors and other workers to restore power.

As of 2:15 p.m. Thursday, the company's outage map showed around 35,000 customers without power.

