Experts explain what could have led to fatal gas line explosion in Lexington, Missouri

LEXINGTON, Mo. — As authorities continue to investigate an explosion that killed a child and injured another child and their father Wednesday evening, experts broke down the factors that could have been involved in the fatal incident.

A certified fire investigator said that because of the delayed explosion of almost three and a half hours, the gas pipe was likely plastic.

The gas then had time to seep into the ground and try to find a route to escape.

They described a simple action such as switching on a light could cause an explosion similar to the one Wednesday evening.

A former Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department battalion chief explained that fire and utilities both respond to gas leaks immediately.

They also said that fire crews and other first responders typically walk the neighborhood asking if residents smell gas. If they do, that’s a cue to evacuate.

Lexington officials did not provide any info on how fire crews notified residents of the leak, if at all.

