Faith leaders turn over 3rd video of fatal police shooting of Malcolm Johnson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Faith leaders have turned over a third video showing a fatal police shooting inside a Kansas City, Missouri, gas station in March.

The new video appears to show the moments after police shot and killed 31-year-old Malcolm Johnson during a struggle inside the BP gas station at East 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

The video, which was provided to 41 Action News, is grainy and shows police moving in and out of the gas station after the struggle.

41 Action News has taken out the curse words and the parts showing Johnson’s body lying on the ground.

The first two videos, obtained last week, show the beginning of the confrontation and the struggle that led to the shooting. Faith leaders turned over those videos to the Missouri State Highway Patrol as well.

Police were searching for Johnson in connection to his alleged role in an assault. Officers entered the gas station with guns drawn. Moments later, officers and Johnson were in a physical confrontation.

During the struggle, an officer is shot, and police shot and killed Johnson.

The night of the incident, investigators said Johnson was armed. Last week, a MSHP spokesperson stood by that initial report.

A spokesperson with the MSHP said the first two videos were nothing new to them, and they obtained all the footage inside the gas station early in the investigation.

41 Action News asked MSHP several questions regarding their investigation into the incident. A spokesperson would not comment, citing an ongoing investigation.