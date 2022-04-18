Watch
Fallen councilwoman Karen DeLuccie honored at Independence City Council meeting

Karen DeLuccie honored at Monday night's Independence City Council meeting.
Posted at 6:44 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 19:44:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence community is still remembering Karen DeLuccie, who died last week after a short battle with cancer.

DeLuccie, a councilwoman for city of Independence, announced she had cancer in February.

At Monday's Independence City Council meeting, a photo of DeLuccie was put in front of the seat where she previously sat.

Residents also handed out white ribbons to those who were in attendance of the meeting to honor DeLuccie. At the start of the meeting, everyone present took a moment of silence to reflect on her life and legacy.

DeLuccie had served on the council since 2014. She also served on the Independence Planning Commission for 16 years.

Mike Huff, who was ousted as a council member on April 6 after coming in third in voting, has filed a lawsuit against the Jackson County Election Board, a city of Independence clerk and the estate of Councilwoman Karen DeLuccie.

In the suit, Huff claims DeLuccie shouldn't have been certified as the winner because she “had become incapacitated" before she was declared the winner, among other things.

