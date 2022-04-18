Fallen councilwoman Karen DeLuccie honored at Independence City Council meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence community is still remembering Karen DeLuccie, who died last week after a short battle with cancer.

DeLuccie, a councilwoman for city of Independence, announced she had cancer in February.

At Monday's Independence City Council meeting, a photo of DeLuccie was put in front of the seat where she previously sat.

Residents also handed out white ribbons to those who were in attendance of the meeting to honor DeLuccie. At the start of the meeting, everyone present took a moment of silence to reflect on her life and legacy.

The @CityOfIndepMO is memorializing Councilmember Karen DeLuccie who passed away last week after a battle with lung cancer.



DeLuccie had served on the council since 2014. She also served on the Independence Planning Commission for 16 years.

