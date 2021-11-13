Family of man killed during KCK crime spree: 'Just a senseless act that happened to a great man'

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For the first time, a local man's family shares his story after he was killed outside his home last month off Sandusky Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

The suspected killer was charged with 12 felonies in a deadly crime spree stretching across Kansas and Missouri including stolen cars, crashes, break-ins, stabbings and gun violence.

“Just a senseless act that happened to a great man,” said Viviana Garcia. “Just for this to happen to him, it makes no sense.”

Isidoro Garcia-Jimenez, 42, leaves behind his wife Viviana and three kids.

“Like a nightmare, like it’s not real,” said Jean Garcia, Garcia-Jimenez's 22-year-old son.

Extended family flew in from Guadalajara, Mexico, to try and understand what happened.

“It’s mind-boggling to know that in one second this woman can do so much damage,” Jean Garcia said. “Not only to one family but multiple families.”

Family members describe Garcia-Jimenez as kind, funny, giving and a friend to many.

He obtained American citizenship in the early 2000s and worked as a general manager at Advanced Auto Parts just down the street from his home. His wife says he worked hard for his children.

“Number one was kids, always his kids were first no matter what,” Viviana Garcia said.

But in an instant, Viviana's daughter's chances of knowing her father were taken away.

“When they are going to have donuts with dad's day, dance with dad, she’s not going to be able to have that,” Viviana Garcia said.

Which is why the family says this should have never happened.

“It feels like a stupid dream, and it feels like I’m not waking up from it,” Viviana Garcia said.

Alyssa Arreloa is charged with second-degree murder in Garcia-Jimenez's death along with 11 other felonies. A court date has not been set.

The Garcia family is calling for increased murder charges.