Family remembers Denton Loudermill, man wrongly identified as Chiefs rally shooter, amid ongoing legal battle

OLATHE, Kan. — The pictures on the table tell the story of Denton Loudermill.

Loudermill family Picture of Denton Loudermill

In 2024, Kansas City learned about his life as he was wrongly identified as a Chiefs rally shooter. On Saturday, his family celebrated his life.

In early April, Loudermill was found dead. The family said the cause of his passing is still under investigation, but they believe it has to do with his wrongful accusation.

On Saturday afternoon, family and friends gathered with all of Loudermill’s favorites: loud music, barbecue and the Chiefs.

Family remembers Denton Loudermill amid ongoing legal battle

“We're doing what he wanted for his celebration,” said Stephanie Fairweather, Loudermill's sister.

His family said they were celebrating his life and the happiness he brought to others.

“My dad was the life of the party,” said Raven Loudermill, his oldest daughter.

The family is still processing the loss.

“It’s just going to be hard for a long time,” said Reba Paul, Denton Loudermill's sister.

His siblings and daughters said Loudermill wasn't the same after he was falsely identified as a Chiefs rally shooter.

“He was really, really depressed about it,” said Jaleea Loudermill, his middle daughter. “It hurt him a lot. This situation really impacted him.”

Quincy Loudermill, Denton's brother, added he was "hurting badly on the inside."

According to the family's lawyer, the family will substitute Denton Loudermill in the lawsuit to continue pursuing justice against Missouri lawmakers Denny Hoskins and Rick Brattin.

The lawmakers reposted content that wrongfully identified Loudermill as both the shooter and an undocumented immigrant.

It’s been a long road, according to LaRonna Lassiter Saunders, the family's attorney.

Brattin, Hoskins and Nick Schroer, all Missouri lawmakers, reposted content identifying Loudermill as the shooter and as an undocumented immigrant.

In April 2024, Loudermill filed a lawsuit against the three.

In October 2024, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit against the three lawmakers due to a lack of personal jurisdiction, as it had been filed in Kansas.

Later in October, Loudermill refiled the lawsuit against all three. This lawsuit, filed in Missouri, alleges invasion of privacy and libel per se.

In February 2025, due to “legal hurdles,” Loudermill’s legal team withdrew the lawsuit. They included additional facts and claims and refiled it against Hoskins and Brattin, not against Schroer.

Lassiter Saunders said the parade that “turned out to be the worst day of his life” happened because “people were irresponsible.”

KSHB 41 reached out to both lawmakers but didn’t hear back.

“It wasn't like he was pursuing his huge lawsuit for money; he wanted an apology,” said Reba Paul, Denton Loudermill's sister.

Now, she said it's too late for that.

“How could I accept an apology for him? He's not here, and he won't feel it the same way. What they did was wrong,” she said while struggling to hold back tears.

Nevertheless, the family is holding on to the good memories as they move forward.

“He was bigger than life,” said Quintaya Loudermill, Denton's sister.

