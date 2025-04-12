Man falsely identified as a Chiefs rally shooter found dead, attorney says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man who was wrongly identified as a Chiefs rally shooter was found dead Friday.

Denton Loudermill's attorney, Laronna Lassiter Saunders, confirmed to KSHB 41 that he had died.

The family said they found Loudermill Friday morning.

Saunders shared on the family's behalf that “they are determined more than ever to get justice for him.”

A statement from Saunders reads as follows:

It is with great sadness that we share the news of Mr. Loudermill’s passing. More details will be provided in time, but for now, we ask that you honor the family’s need for privacy as they come together to grieve this tremendous loss.



While the family takes this time to mourn, we want to make it clear that this is not over. Mr. Loudermill should not have spent his final days burdened with stress and chasing down a lie that went viral due to the careless and heartless actions of a Congressman, Missouri senators, and social media influencers, who couldn't be bothered to verify the truth before destroying a man’s life.



If you thought we were determined before, you haven’t seen anything yet! LaRonna Lassiter Saunders, Lassiter Law and Justice, LLC

Loudermill's cause of death has not been revealed.

On the day of the shooting, a photo of Loudermill placed in handcuffs was posted on social media, falsely identifying him as the rally shooter and an "illegal alien."

The post on X (formerly Twitter) garnered thousands of views and engagement.

Loudermill was detained at the celebration, but police released him for reasons unrelated to the shooting.

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against three lawmakers who wrongly identified Loudermill in October of 2024 for lack of personal jurisdiction because it had been filed in Kansas.

Loudermill filed the lawsuit six months prior against Sens. Rick Brattin, Denny Hoskins and Nick Schroer, all Missouri Republican lawmakers.

The trio of senators reposted the posts identifying Loudermill as the shooter and an illegal immigrant.

Loudermill's attorneys refiled against the three Missouri lawmakers on Oct. 31, alleging invasion of privacy and libel per se.

"If they would've did their background checks and everything and their due diligence, I wouldn’t have had my face plastered everywhere," Loudermill told KSHB 41 in an interview with reporter Alyssa Jackson in February.

