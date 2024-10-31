Olathe man falsely identified as Chiefs rally shooter refiles lawsuit against Missouri lawmaker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man who was wrongly identified as the Chiefs rally shooter has refiled a lawsuit against a Missouri lawmaker.

Denton Loudermill had previously filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit against three Republican state senators, including Rick Brattin.

On the day of the shooting, Loudermill was photographed in handcuffs.

Lourdermill was not detained and instead had been placed in handcuffs because he wasn't moving quickly enough when police told the crowd of parade-goers to leave the area.

A photo of Loudermill was posted to X (formerly Twitter) identifying him as the shooter and an illegal alien.

Brattin was among the people who reposted the photo, which garnered thousands of views and engagement.

Earlier this month, a judge dismissed the previous lawsuit for lack of personal jurisdiction because it had been filed in Kansas.

This lawsuit, filed in Missouri, alleges invasion of privacy and libel per se.

Loudermill's attorney said Loudermill plans to file lawsuits against Republican Sens. Denny Hoskins and Nick Schroer, who reposted similar posts.

