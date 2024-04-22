'Finally': Jackson County courthouse reopens after ransomware attack

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Monday was the first day in weeks Jackson County residents could walk into the Truman Courthouse without appointments to pay their taxes after a ransomware attack shut down operations.

“Finally. It feels good,” Jennifer Jones said after getting new license plates. “I can finally drive.”

While the courthouse was closed to investigate the cyberattack, it was found the cause was a “malicious email link.”

Resident Manerva Gilbert took the day off of work Monday to make sure she walked away with the documents she needed for her car.

“I do want to get out into the world. It’s springtime,” she said. “I had to take care of this first, though. They moved pretty good today. She did my assessment. I came and I paid. I’m done. An hour. That’s record time I think.”

Most of the residents KSHB 41's Abby Dodge heard from Monday afternoon said their time at the courthouse went well in comparison to weeks of long lines before the cyberattack.

Residents are hopeful the streamlined process they witnessed Monday continues.

The county is offering extended hours on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon on May 4, 11 and 18. You can also make payments online through the county's portal

