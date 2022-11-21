Former KCKPD Det. Roger Golubski's past focus of newly announced review

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials in Kansas City, Kansas, outlined Monday the next steps in their review of the past of former KCKPD Det. Roger Golubski.

Last week, the Unified Government of Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County's Board of Commissioners approved $1.7 million to digitize case files within the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

That effort would help authorities comb through cases in which Golubski was involved in.

Golubski’s career in KCK’s police department has come under increasing scrutiny by prosecutors and federal investigators, as well as by local and national activists.

Last week , a federal grand jury indicted Golubski and three other co-defendants for their alleged roles in a sex trafficking ring.

In September , Golubski was indicted by another federal grand jury for the alleged assault of two victims while he was a police officer. The accusations grew to include seven other women.

On Friday, KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman said he would task a team of detectives and captains to work with Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree's office to lead the review of the file.

The pair were joined Monday by Mayor/CEO Tyrone Garner in formally announcing the review.

The team looking into Golubski's past will look into if policies and procedures were followed correctly and will also check if Golubski investigations were all legal and ethical.

Dupree said his office would also include a review of Golubski's time with the Edwardsville, Kansas, police department, whom Golubski was a member of for five years previously before joining KCKPD.

While they engage in a review of the past, the trio outlined steps they believe will help prevent a similar situation in the future.

Steps include having a liaison that will work with the community, working with the FBI to have color law training, and conduct yearly implicit bias training.

Oakman spoke to prevention efforts that are already in place which includes talking to Kansas City, Kansas, residents on a Facebook live stream that Oakman says they have done since Aug. 2021. Those live sessions take place every second Tuesday of the month.

