From a plant lover herself: Trimming trees ahead of winter storms can save money, stress

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The KSHB 41 Weather team is tracking a winter storm warning that will impact the Kansas City area this weekend. The warning goes into effect from 6 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Monday.

The KSHB 41 Weather team continues to forecast the heaviest snowfall totals north of Interstate 70, with areas potentially seeing seven to 10 inches of snow, with pockets of higher amounts.

People are reaching out to tree services for preventative care ahead of this weekend's winter weather so that fallen limbs and branches don’t damage homes, cars, or power lines.

Ryan Lawn & Tree got to work trimming some trees in Prairie Village Friday morning.

Big trees with big branches define lots of neighborhoods there, including Laura Stack’s street.

Ryan Lawn & Tree trimmed Stack’s and her neighbor's branches to prepare for this weekend.

"The one we're working on right now, it's super decayed," Ann Prochko, a pruner with Ryan Lawn & Tree, said at Stack’s home. "Especially with ice coming in, ice can really weigh down a tree and cause things to break off and snap."

KSHB 41 News staff Ann Prochko

Ahead of this weekend's weather, Prochko said people should check their trees for overgrown branches and fungus.

"With the amount of ice and projected snowfall, both of these trees would have been at risk," Stack said.

KSHB 41 News staff Laura Stack

Stack is one of Ryan Lawn & Tree’s customers, but she's an arborist by trade, and a landscaper today.

"For me to be able to avoid potential damage to my home is the reason why I did it," Stack said of her tree maintenance. "Otherwise, I would have probably lived with the tree."

Although the arborist in her was sad to see the tree go, the homeowner in her knows it’s necessary to keep her home intact.

