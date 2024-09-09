Grand Boulevard Bridge temporarily closed for KC Streetcar construction

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.

—

Grand Boulevard Bridge at 2nd and Grand Street in the Rivermarket closed Monday for streetcar construction. It's part of the streetcar's Riverfront Extension project.

The bridge, which leads to the Berkeley Riverfront, will be closed for 60 days.

It will be closed again in the Spring as construction continues.

"It’s just going to be an amazing connector piece from the Rivermarket to the Riverfront as we continue to see that development down there," said Taylor Rippe, with the Riverfront Extension team.

The bridge closure is a big milestone in the streetcar project.

KSHB 41 took a look back at how far we've come.

April 2022 - Groundbreaking at Pershing and Main

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and other officials broke ground on the Main Street Extension project with stems from Main Street to UMKC in Brookside.

That project is still on track to be completed at the end of the year, with passengers being able to ride in 2025.

December 2022 - Riverfront Extension public outreach

As construction continued on Main Street, the KC Streetcar Authority worked to finalize plans on the Riverfront Extension.

They released renderings and talked to the public.

"It would be a huge deal [to open the riverfront extension] because it would get me closer to my commute back home; a little bit more progress on the extension to get it further out to where we need it to go," said Suzanne Bolin, who frequently rides the Streetcar.

Summer 2023 - Work continues on Main Street

Midtown was in the thick of streetcar construction during 2023.

KC Streetcar Authority said they were and continue to be in communication with businesses along the construction route.

However, some businesses said they were getting anxious.

"People like ease with coffee and even like breakfast items," said Karly Gibbs, the former General Manager at Enchante on Main Street. "They want ease, to be able to come in and get out and go to work. There is no ease with this."

March 2024 - Groundbreaking for Riverfront Extension

The KC Streetcar Authority broke ground at the Berkeley Riverfront for it's streetcar extension.

It will help connect Downtown Kansas City to CPKC Stadium, housing, and more development to come.

"Having the streetcar come up right at the riverfront that can take you into downtown, you know, KC Live, nightlife stuff, I thought was really exciting ‘cause I tend to use Uber, or I drive my own personal car, which, just would be nice to have other options," said Alissa Abrams, who lives in the riverfront.

Spring/Summer 2024 - Work continues on Main Street

New streetcar shelters were put up as construction slowly comes to an end on Main Street.

Businesses in Midtown were excited to see the light, and some businesses who were originally opposed to the idea spoke out about how much it's helped.

"I’m eating crow right now," said Keith Novorr, owner of Michael's Fine Clothing.

He saw his profits double when the streetcar opened in his area.

"I was so wrong," he said.

Dale Messing Novorr admits he was against the streetcar in the beginning. But now, he said he was wrong.

"I am optimistic and my customers are optimistic, too," said Laura Norris, owner of Ragazza. "I mean, they’re ready for construction to be over, ready for, easier for them to get here, but also they want to ride the streetcar."

September 2024 - Grand Boulevard Bridge closes

For the time being, the best way to access the riverfront is to use Independence Avenue to Paseo to get on I-29 North and get off at Front Street.

For pedestrian and bicyclists, they're encouraged to use the Town of Kansas Bridge to access the Riverfront Heritage Trail.

—