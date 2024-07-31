'He deserves justice': Family of Liberty hit-and-run victim search for answers 1 year after death

LIBERTY, Mo. — John Scheidecker, 30, of Liberty, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on July 30, 2023, on a road in rural Clay County, Missouri, and one year later, his family and investigators are still searching for answers.

Luke Scheidecker, John's older brother, traveled from Indiana to Liberty, Missouri, for the anniversary of his brother's death.

"You know, being the one-year anniversary, it's hard for everybody," he said. "But you know, being able to just continue to remember him and try to find justice for him, he deserves justice."

John Scheidecker was found dead outside of his car at the scene of the crash around 4 a.m. on NE 120th Street between A Highway and Fishing River Road, just northeast of Liberty.

Luke Scheidecker said his brother drove A Highway every day for work.

Dale Messing/KSHB Luke Scheidecker

"We don't know why he veered off on 120th Street," Luke Scheidecker said. "That's one of the big questions."

For family, friends and the Liberty community, John Scheidecker is not easy to forget.

"My brother was the one that everyone went to for everything," Luke Scheidecker said.

John Scheidecker is remembered as an entrepreneur.

At 14, he began his own lawn mowing business and had 50 customers; he continued that work throughout high school before attending the University of Missouri, where he graduated with a biomedical engineering degree.

John Scheidecker put his degree to work.

He began assisting doctors in atrial fibrillation surgeries.

Although, Luke Scheidecker said his brother didn't like to be told what to do, so, he opened his own business.

Luke Scheidecker John Scheidecker

When he wasn't running his business, he was lending a hand, his family says.

John Scheidecker was known to host guests on his 55-acre Liberty farm, where people would ride four-wheelers and dirt bikes.

He also helped the homeless who lived — and continue to live — behind his warehouses in Kansas City, Missouri.

Those homeless individuals watch over John Scheidecker's property to this day.

They call Luke Scheidecker or their mom, Elaine Scheidecker, if there's ever any strange activity on his property.

Dale Messing/KSHB Elaine Scheidecker

“After he passed away, I don’t know how many people said that they owed us money because John Paul would give them money and nobody would know," Elaine Scheidecker said.

He was full of life until it was taken from him.

“He loved life, he was passionate, you know, that’s why it’s been so hard on us, on the community and his friends is just because of what a difference maker he was in this world," Luke Scheidecker said.

Clay County investigators say it remains a high-priority case, one with many questions still unanswered.

Dale Messing/KSHB Sgt. Chris Johnson

"Due to location, due to what was left at the scene, the evidence is very minimal," Sgt. Chris Johnson with the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

Although, tips continue to trickle in, even a new lead just this week. At least one lead has led investigators to look out of state.

For the Scheidecker family, they just want closure.

"We're Christian people, we forgive, you know, we understand accidents happen," Luke Scheidecker said.

"Somebody needs to step up and do the right thing. Somebody knows something," he continued.

Those with information regarding John Scheideckers death are asked to call the Investigations Unit at the Clay County's Sheriff's Office at 816-407-3723, or tipsters can remain anonymous by calling TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

