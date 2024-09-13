Fiesta Hispana honors Lisa Lopez-Galvan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fiesta Hispana kicked off Friday night in the West Bottoms and continues through Sunday, but there is one vital piece missing from the event: Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Lopez-Galvan was shot and killed after the Chiefs Championship parade in February of 2024. She was a local DJ and board member for Fiesta Hispana.

Since her death, Mike Galvan, her husband, has stepped into her role on the board to help organize the event.

“Big shoes to fill, but I’m trying to do my best,” Galvan said while setting up the event on Friday morning.

Mike Galvan said Lisa was always one to lend a helping hand and give clear directions.

“I’m sure she would be bossing me around, you know,” he said jokingly. “But yeah, it’s bittersweet. Bittersweet.”

The former DJ and life of the party, according to friends and family, will be missed on stage this year.

Mike Galvan likes to stay behind the scenes but is hoping to carry on Lisa’s lasting impact.

“My wife was a big advocate of being in the community and helping any way she could,” he said. “That’s the position I take trying to fulfill her legacy.”

The fiesta is honoring Lisa with a moment of remembrance at 6:30 Saturday night. Many members of her friends and family plan to be here to show their love for her.

