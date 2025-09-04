Historic Osawatomie State Hospital buildings to be destroyed in rural Miami County

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

In an announcement on social media on Thursday afternoon, Osawatomie State Hospital announced the demolition of two historic buildings on the psychiatric hospital campus.

The Carmichael and Rush buildings sit on the south side of the hospital's campus.

In Thursday's Facebook post by hospital administration, the two buildings played a vital role in the hospital's early days and witnessed numerous changes over the years.

Hospital administration cited years of sitting vacant; the buildings became too costly to maintain and repair, posing safety concerns for both staff and patients.

According to documents filed back in April in Miami County District Court, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, the overseeing department of Osawatomie State Hospital, entered an agreement with Cornelius Wrecking of St. Joseph, Missouri, for the project, along with Wisconsin-based Old Republic Surety Company.

The cost to demolish the two projects is reported at $797,000.

KSHB 41 has extensively covered issues of safety and security following a December 2024 Legislative audit, finding that the facility does not ensure the safety and security of staff and patients.

Documents filed in July 2025 indicate the Osawatomie State Hospital is spending $508,845 to replace asphalt, concrete, and parking areas on campus.

Additional documents from March indicate the hospital also submitted a bid to replace windows in buildings - Adair E, F, G, and the campus fire station.

KSHB 41 has reached out since it was invited to visit the campus in March 2024 to follow up on changes made to safety and security, and KDADS has not responded.

This includes KSHB 41 confirming Legionella was tested at high levels in the hospital's water systems again in April. KDADS did not respond to KSHB 41's request for comment about that incident or whether it has been resolved.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Legionella commonly grows in water systems. Elevated levels of exposure, such as breathing in water droplets, can cause a severe type of pneumonia known as Legionnaires' disease. It can also cause a mild flu-like illness named Pontiac fever.

Work is being done on the Osawatomie State Hospital campus, and the hospital administration wrote online that it is sad to see the buildings go, which are important to the facility's history.

"We remain steadfast in our mission — to create a safe, supportive environment for those who need the care Osawatomie State Hospital and Adair Acute Care provide," the hospital wrote about the buildings.

KSHB 41 is still awaiting details on an investigation by the Osawatomie Police Department regarding a possible sexual assault on the hospital campus. It is unclear who the victim and suspect are in the case.

The Osawatomie Police Department cannot comment on a pending investigation that has been underway for approximately three weeks.

KDADS and OSH have also not responded to KSHB 41's request for information. KSHB 41 is also waiting for Kansas Open Records Requests to be fulfilled on the matter.

