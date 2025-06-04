Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City offers solutions to housing affordability

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby .

As June marks National Homeownership Month, many Kansas City residents are struggling to secure a house of their own due to rising costs and limited availability.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City is stepping forward with potential solutions to address the housing affordability crisis, focusing on changes to planning processes and regulations.

"Part of what is plaguing our housing market, both nationally and here at the local level in Kansas City, is just the lack of housing options that exist,” said Will Ruder, executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City. “Therefore, more housing supply is going to be a necessary element of whatever solution we devise to get into better housing circumstance.”

Almost everywhere you turn in the metro area, there's a for sale sign accompanied by prices that cause sticker shock for many potential buyers, while others have come to terms with the current market reality.

"It's normal to me anymore," said Charles Cooper, Kansas Citian.

Cooper has lived in his neighborhood for almost 40 years, but he built a new home next door three years ago.

"We have to wake up to it. Everything has gone up,” he said. “So the value of a house has gone up, too.”

Ruder suggests municipalities audit unified development ordinances, zoning laws, building and energy codes, and permitting processes.

KSHB 41's Abby Dodge has reported on how some home builders are finding ways to reduce costs by making strategic choices in construction.

Additionally, Johnson County is partnering with a newly established nonprofit to address housing availability in high-demand areas of the metro.

"There's a lack of affordable housing here in Johnson County and really across America. We are in a housing crisis," Johnson County Commission Chairman Mike Kelly said in March.

Ruder emphasized that while cities and counties can't draft trade agreements or change mortgage rates, they can examine local ordinances that may be discouraging builders from development.

