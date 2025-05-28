Priced out of Johnson County: Homebuyers expand search to find affordable housing

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby .

—

Hopeful home buyers in Johnson County are having to expand their search as housing prices continue to climb, with the average home now selling for nearly $500,000.

Henry Tryban recently purchased his first home in south Kansas City after home prices prevented him from buying a house in Johnson County, Kansas, where he works.

"As somebody who is from there and works there, it's a bummer,” he said. “The reality of it is I would like to be able to live there but just being priced out to an extent is frustrating.”

Abby Dodge For sale sign in South Kansas City

Tryban had specific requirements for his first home purchase.

"I was really looking for something with a large open kitchen. As well as just the general open concept," Tryban said.

Johnson County officials acknowledge the housing challenges residents face. County Chairman Mike Kelly addressed the issue in an interview with KSHB 41 in March.

"There's a lack of affordable housing here in Johnson County and really across America," Kelly said. "We are in a housing crisis."

Realtor Jim Gamble, who helped Tryban find his home , noted the tight market affects buyers at all levels.

"The market is tight, not only for first time buyers, but for even the move up market," Gamble said.

In response to the housing crisis, Johnson County recently approved a letter of intent from the Greater Kansas City Home Ownership Initiative aimed at addressing the availability of housing at varying price points.

John Batten Johnson County Commission meets in April of 2025 to discuss the letter of intent from the Greater Kansas City Home Ownership Initiative.

Tryban hopes he can take advantage of these efforts when purchasing his next home.

"I appreciate they are trying something. Whether or not it works will be another thing entirely,” he said. “But better to try than to not.”

For those currently house hunting, Tryban recommends expanding your search area.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

