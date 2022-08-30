'I felt like the world stopped': Family remembers father killed in Kansas City hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Megan Criniere remembers her husband Charlie as the most authentic person she's ever met.

The pair had been together for 20 years, married 18 of those.

"(He was) the most authentic person I've ever known, the kindest," she said. "He wasn't just looking out for his own good, but everybody’s good."

Charlie died after being hit while riding his bike near Longview Road and View High Drive on Saturday morning.

While Charlie had a love for math, he also used it as an opportunity to be around children and show them there was hope for the future.

He was able to do so as a math teacher at Martin City K-8 School.

"Math was just a platform to get him around kids in hopes of telling them like — there's a future," Megan Criniere said.

The day police told her Charlie had died, Megan Criniere said the world stopped around her.

"There were two police cars in front of the house, and a neighbor said, 'Is everything ok,'" she said. "So I ran inside the house, and there are two police officers by mom and she's crying. He gave me the news, 'I'm sorry to tell you your husband has passed in a bike accident."

Moving forward, Megan Criniere said she and her family are finding strength through the support of others .

"(There's been) non-stop traffic of people just coming to the house," she said. "(We've) opened up the door to a porch full of toilet paper, food and cards. Every time we step outside, there are neighbors coming over."

On Tuesday, Kansas City, Missouri, police announced they located a vehicle believed to be connected to the hit-and-run. The department is still searching for a driver.

KCPD asks anyone with information to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

—