'I go to almost every game, regardless of weather': Chiefs fans prepare for frigid game Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Meteorologists forecast wind chills will be around 0 degrees at kickoff for Saturday’s noon game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

To help keep fans safe, the Chiefs are installing warming centers both in the parking lot for tailgaters and inside the stadium during the game.

Fans are allowed to bring blankets into the stadium but cannot bring in cardboard to stand on, as many fans have done in the past, to add a layer between the cold concrete and their feet.

“I go to almost every game, regardless of the weather,” said Dr. Amy Patel, the 2022 Chiefs Fan of the Year.

Patel works as a radiologist at Liberty Hospital’s Breast Care Center. She's been a Chiefs season ticket member since 2019.

For those planning to brave the frigid temps Saturday, Patel suggests they:

Wear many layers;

Keep clothing loose to allow for blood to circulate;

Cover as much exposed skin as possible with hats, scarves, hoods and mittens;

Stay hydrated;

Keep moving to keep blood pumping;

Go to the warming center if you feel tingling in your extremities.

“With frostbite, you may start to feel tingling in your fingers,” Patel said. “After you re-warm, if everything goes back to normal, that’s great.

"But specifically after 12-48 hours, you start to see signs of blistering after re-warming, you start to see discoloration of the fingers and waxiness, that’s when you really need to seek medical attention.”

KSHB 41 caught up with fans shopping for Chiefs gear at Rally House in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday. They say they have no thoughts of staying home and will be at the stadium no matter the weather.

“It is [worth it],” said shopper Jake Palmer. “There are a lot of people there, you’re never sitting down, you’re standing up cheering, getting the energy moving.”

Saturday's temperatures could land the Chiefs-Seahawks matchup on the list of coldest games ever in Kansas City.