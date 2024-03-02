Independence businesses respond with ways to support police department following death of Ofc. Cody Allen

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Local businesses in Independence have wasted no time in creating ways to donate to the Independence Police Department after Thursday's shooting that killed Officer Cody Allen.

Civil process server Drexel Mack, who was serving an eviction notice at the time of the shooting, was also killed and two other officers were injured in the shooting.

Sonshine Sports Apparel launched its website with multiple T-shirt designs in honor of Ofc. Cody Allen. All of the proceeds from the shirt sales are going to Answer the Call, a nonprofit that supports families of victims like Allen.

"Almost every day, there's an officer in here," said Beckie Fite, the owner of Sonshine Sports Apparel, which sits along the Independence Square. "So, we just feel really connected to them."

Fite says the emotional toll of Thursday's events are something this businesses and town has seen before. She says this is their third time making a shirt for an officer.

"Another loss, so soon, it's hard," Fite said. "It has everybody reeling."

Cindy McClain and her husband own 16 stores along the square and agrees that it's too much, too soon.

"It horrified me," McClain said. "It feels personal."

On Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2, 10% of the total proceeds from the following of businesses of McClain's will go toward the Independence Police Foundation:



Ophelia’s

Clinton’s Soda Fountain

Wild About Harry

El Pico Mexican Restaurant

Square Pizza

Diamond Bowl

Up Dog

Gilbert Whitney & Co

Cafe Verona

Be Here Now

Courthouse Exchange

Main Street Coffee House

"I think it takes the emotional momentum to call for action," McClain said. "I'm ready because I'm angry, and I'm super sad that we've lost two more people."

Sonshine Sports Apparel says it will begin production on the shirts next week. To order directly from the site or to make a donation, click here.

