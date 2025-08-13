Independence’s leadership transitions deepen with city manager's, mayor's impending departure

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

Zach Walker will step down as Independence’s city manager later this year, the city confirmed Tuesday, moving on to the same post in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The move isn’t unexpected. He was offered the job three weeks ago, but it does continue a trend of transition in key leadership positions across Independence.

City of Independence Independence City Manager Zach Walker

Mayor Rory Rowland, who was elected in 2022, also confirmed Tuesday to KSHB 41 News that he won’t seek reelection.

KSHB 41 Rory Rowland

Additionally, Dale Herl retired after 16 years as the Independence School District superintendent this summer, with no permanent replacement yet announced.

KSHB Independence Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl.

Chief of Police Adam Dustman has been on a prolonged leave since May 23, an absence that reaches 12 weeks on Friday, while longtime Independence Chamber of Commerce President Tom Lesnak recently stepped aside after nearly two decades.

Al Miller/KSHB 2024 FILE: Independence was forced to scramble when the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced raises for its officers in April. Now, city officials, including Police Chief Adam Dustman, hope voters will sign off on police pay raises.

That’s a lot of change for one city.

“It is a lot of moving pieces,” Lesnak’s successor, new Chamber President Valerie Byrnes, said Tuesday. “But change I don't think has to be frightening.”

Cindy McClain — the president of the McClain Restaurant Group and CRM Stores, which owns many businesses around Independence Square — agreed with the idea that change can present opportunity as opposed to cause for alarm.

“I have to be hopeful. I think that's the best approach — that there's always going to be a positive," McClain said.

McClain — whose husband, Ken, has an Independence law practice — has worked closely with various city officials, business-support organizations and nonprofits across the city for years, but she isn’t worried about the pace of change.

“It really doesn’t [worry me] because we have so many talented people under those leaders,” she said. “It's also an exciting time. It's kind of like having a blank canvas, where you can kind of rethink things and re-energize. I will miss Zach and the mayor and everyone very much because I've worked so closely with all of them for many, many years. But at the same time, like I said, it's a chance to kind of re-energize.”

KSHB 41 Cindy McClain

A fresh set of eyes can be the catalyst for big things.

“I do believe that a fresh set of eyes is always a good thing in a leadership capacity,” Byrnes said. “I was hired to do some of that work, to have a level of influence and suggestion as we think about improvements. I'm not ever going to look to put my footprint on it, as much as I am, most importantly, wanting to understand what would really be of value to the [Chamber] membership.”

McClain also welcomes new ideas to continue to drive development in Independence.

“It can be a great thing,” she said. “... It's really helpful for somebody else to come in and say, ‘Have you ever thought of doing this?’ Because I get tunnel vision, so I think it's a good thing.”

McClain is excited about the perspective Byrnes will bring, but she also hopes a new mayor, a new city manager, new council members and a new school superintendent, among other changes in citywide leadership, keep driving Independence forward.

“Noland Road has made huge strides in the last two years,” McClain said. “[The] Englewood [Arts District] has made huge, huge strides and positioned itself as an arts community. [The] Maywood [Business District] is on the rise. There's just so much to be excited about, and having new leadership, I think, will enhance it.”

KSHB 41 Independence Chamber of Commerce President Valerie Byrnes talks with KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer.

Byrnes also sees more opportunity and less turmoil.

“Change happens and personnel changes happen, so there's no reason to get too up in arms about that,” she said. “Embracing it as an opportunity is always my best approach. Did I know all of these things were happening before I came? No. Would they have changed my decision? No. ... I think if we approach it from knowing that the changes are taking place, then our question as community leaders and community members has to be: What's the next best scenario? What's the gold star that we are looking to move toward? And then how do we attract those leadership roles that can help us achieve that?”

Bridget McCandless, who is in her first term on the city council, and Brice Stewart, who is in his second term, have announced mayoral bids to replace Rowland, whose term will end in April.

Walker will stay in his current role with Independence through Oct. 12.

