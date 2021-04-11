Interstate 70 bridge clean-up assists Kansas City, Missouri, houseless community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Janessa Riehle organized a group of volunteers to pick up trash and items people have left behind under the Interstate 70 bridge at Truman Road and The Paseo -- all in an effort to help their friends who are experiencing homelessness.

Riehle said people living outside don't have the resources or a trash service to dispose of their trash.

"We're likely going to get 50 bags today," Riehle said. "So by me calling 311, they do a trash pick-up, and it's just very easy with the resources I have to get that stuff taken care of."

She was inspired to take action after Scott "Sixx" Eicke froze to death outside last winter.

"Listening to people's stories from volunteering at shelters and just seeing what I can do just from the sidelines, picking up trash for a couple hours on a Sunday is very easy," Riehle said.

Riehle started volunteering at the Bartle Hall warming shelter, named after Eicke, in the winter. She organized KC Blanket Drive on Instagram and expanded from there.

Even with a surgery a few days away, Michael, who is experiencing homelessness, came out to help too.

"I really do care about the other people out here with me," Michael said. "This ain't for no publicity or anything like that, it's just showing I have love for my community."

Michael has struggled with homelessness more than once in his life.

"People look at us like we're the scum of the earth," Michael said.

Michael said he did his time in prison for drug convictions, and now he's out trying to be a productive person -- but his housing and job applications still are denied.

He said this happens to many others living on the streets.

"It just can't be me out here doing everything I need to be doing, then I come back and say that I got this and you're just steady shutting the door in my face," Michael said. "That's not right."

The Sunday cleanup is one of the moving parts at a time when people in the houseless community are pushing for better opportunities and a seat at the table.

The Kansas City Homeless Union, after months of camping on the front lawn of City Hall, reached a four-step agreement with Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and the city, including relocation to hotels, turning vacant homes into affordable housing and job opportunities.

"We withstood rain, snow, sleet and hail to come together on common terms and try to use our collective voice to affect policy and change," Qadhafi, leader of the homeless union, said on Thursday.

Riehle said she commends the union for working with KC Tenants and other organizations to make this happen.

"If those people are taken care of and provided for, that affects our entire community," Riehle said.

People living in Camp Sixx in Westport temporarily relocated to hotels, including Michael. ​

He is cautiously hopeful for himself and everyone trying to make it on the streets.

"I hope something is going to change, but at the same time we have to work from both our ends," Michael said. "We just need support."