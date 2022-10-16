'It's in the budget': KC-area families talk inflation while enjoying fall fun at Cornucopia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area families enjoying free fall fun at Cornucopia in downtown KCMO say with inflation at the top of many peoples' minds, it's okay to have fun while on a budget.

"It’s a lot of fun just having something different," said KC-area mom Katie White. "And for the littles with the nice weather and everything, it’s great to go outside and enjoy some fun."

White says the festival's free entry was a factor in her family's decision to attend since it allows them to save a few bucks .

“It’s (inflation) been decently hard — we don’t travel as far to places,” she said. “I would say especially we are most concerned with gas prices right now, but other than that, just finding local events like this is really helpful.”

Mother of three Myeisha Acie agrees with White, telling KSHB 41 News it can be challenging to find fun on a budget.

“We can't afford $20 a person,” Acie said.

Recently, Acie and her family had to reschedule a trip to the Lake of the Ozarks due to rising inflation .

“Seeing how much it is ... We'll just find something more locally than driving all the way out there and then spending more money on hotel rooms and food,” Acie said.

Both moms say it is important to take advantage of events like Cornucopia.

“Stuff like this is cheap, it’s in the budget and the kids get to have a good time," Acie said. “I mean it’s nothing major, but it’s major to us.”

