'It's like our Super Bowl': CPKC Stadium to host NWSL Championship Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — CPKC Stadium will host the NWSL Championship match Saturday night.

The two highest-seeded teams, the Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride, will play for the league's championship.

The KC Current lost in last week's semifinals to Orlando.

CPKC Stadium opened in March on the Berkley Riverfront in Kansas City, Missouri.

KC Current and stadium leaders knew it would be a hard task, and while it hasn't been perfect, they are proud of the energy they've created for fans of women's sports.

"It feels correct, right, to have the first purpose-built stadium for women's sports, you know, being at the pinnacle, right? This is like our Super Bowl, right? It's Super Bowl for women's soccer," said Stefanie Tomlin, KC Current ent vice president of stadium business development and CPKC Stadium general Manager.

Fans have packed CPKC Stadium this season.

The team lost just one match at home during the regular season.

The Current sold out every home match this season at CPKC Stadium, which has a capacity of 11,500.

Saturday night's championship begins at 7 p.m.

