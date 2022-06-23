KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Slick KC is back this week and will be in-person for the first time in two years.

Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, David Koechner, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet host the event in hopes of raising millions for pediatric cancer research at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Sudeikis will not be able to attend this year due to a production change , as he is currently filming "Ted Lasso" in London.

For the past two years, the event went virtual due to COVID-19.

"All the excitement of years past come rushing back," said Gloria Rudd, Paul's mom. "The last two years were virtual, and it was a lot of work."

Gloria along with the families of the other hosts help run the event along with volunteers.

"The money that we raise, it's really mind-blowing and it's also very humbling," Rudd said.

This all started 12 years with an idea.

"Back in 2010, Rob Riggle called fellow Shawnee Mission graduates Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis with an idea. 'Let's host a poker tournament to raise money for Children's Mercy.' Without hesitation, they each agreed and immediately called upon their family and friends to help pull it off," according to the Big Slick KC website.

To date, Big Slick KC has raised more than $13 million, which one doctor told Rudd is changing lives.

"He said we were able to buy a piece of equipment that costs half a million dollars that would have not been in our budget that is going to enable us to detect cancer sooner than we can right now," Rudd said. "Even as I say it now, it still makes the hair on my neck stand up. And that was the day I realized, 'Wow, we really are making a difference.'"

While the weekend is going to be filled with some of KC's favorite celebrities, the focus is on helping kids.

"The kids, they are so brave and they are kids. They just want to be kids," Rudd said.

The event kicks off with a celebrity softball game at 5 p.m. Friday at The K. Click here to purchase tickets.