Jewish Federation of Greater KC vows to protect 'safe place for Jews' at home while supporting Israel

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Jewish community of Kansas City is devastated by the destruction and life lost after Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack on Israel.

“When Israel's right to exist and its sovereignty is threatened, that's really, really scary, and it hits close to home,” said Jay Lewis, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City.

Lewis said the attack fell nearly 50 years to the day of one of the worst attacks on Israel — the Yom Kippur War.

“Totally surprised, unprecedented during one of the holiest days of the year — Shemini Atzeret,” Lewis said.

Some members of Lewis' organization fear for their loved ones who are living amid the turmoil.

“It has been our biblical and ancestral homeland, but it has saved the lives of so many Jews who, throughout this century, had nowhere else to go,” Lewis said. “We set our synagogues and we face east toward Jerusalem on a daily basis, so Israel is always in the thoughts and minds of Kansas Citians."

As the situation evolves, Lewis said he understands the toll feelings of unrest and uncertainty can take. But while supporting Israel from afar, he vows to ensure the safety of the Jewish community at home.

“Kansas City can and will always be a safe place for Jews,” Lewis said.

