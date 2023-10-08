Overland Park synagogue plans solidarity event in support of Israel

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — More than 1,000 people are dead in Israel and Palestine after a surprise attack Saturday by Hamas militants and retaliatory bombardment by Israeli fighter jets.

Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned a “long and difficult war” is to come.

In Kansas City, those in the Jewish community are watching closely as the death toll rises.

“There are not words to describe how heartbreaking it is,” Senior Rabbi Stephanie Kramer, of The Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah, said while describing images of the hostages some militants took into Gaza.

Kramer said her congregation is looking for support and strength while they watch violent videos of a land they hold close to their hearts.

This weekend was meant to be one of joyous, holy celebrations, but the rabbi said "it’s a real-time of tragedy and sadness."

In response to the attacks, the temple is working to organize a solidarity gathering. Kramer said Monday night’s service is being planned with the intention of connecting the community through prayer and music.

“Most of the people that came this morning to drop off their kids for religious school, or came to be part of our sisterhood activities or brotherhood activities this morning, really wanted a hug,” she said. “They are feeling scared, and they are feeling hurt. They want community.”

Kramer said anyone who wants to show their support for the people of Israel is welcome at tomorrow night’s event at The Temple in Overland Park. The event starts at 5 p.m.

