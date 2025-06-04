Judge issues temporary restraining order requiring CoreCivic to obtain special use permit in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Kansas judge issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday preventing CoreCivic from housing ICE detainees at its Leavenworth facility unless it has a special use permit or until the judge issues a final ruling.

The judge’s ruling continues a months-long legal process between the for-profit jail operator and officials at the City of Leavenworth.

RELATED | Reopen vs. Reactivate: CoreCivic and Leavenworth's definitions differ for potential ICE facility

RELATED | CoreCivic withdrawing application for ICE detention center in Leavenworth

Last month, Leavenworth officials filed a lawsuit in Leavenworth District Court asking a judge to issue an injunction that would prevent CoreCivic from housing detainees at its detention facility in Leavenworth.

LINK | Read the state lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed after a federal judge dismissed a similar lawsuit filed by the city. KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson has been following the issue closely alongside residents in Leavenworth. You can watch her report about the filing of the lawsuit in the video player below.

City of Leavenworth refiles suit against CoreCivic, this time with state

CoreCivic's former Leavenworth Detention Center facility stopped housing inmates in 2021.

The company said it kept staff on site since then and doesn't consider this a reopening; therefore, CoreCivic believes it doesn't need a permit.

In Wednesday's ruling, District Court Judge John J. Bryant said that he believes the city should have the right to regulate itself, and pointed to that ability as one of the reasons for the temporary restraining order while he reviews the full case.

"The city has met its burden for the temporary restraining order," Bryant said Wednesday.

Leavenworth City Attorney David Waters said the city appreciated Bryan's ruling.

"We're gratified and looking forward to the public process and giving the opportunity for the community to speak about such an important matter for the city," Waters said.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB Leavenworth City Attorney David Waters

Steven Owen, a spokesperson for CoreCivic, released a statement Wednesday afternoon that the company is reviewing the decision and determining next steps.

"We maintain the position that our facility, which we've operated for almost 30 years, does not require a special use permit to care for detainees in partnership with ICE," Owen said. "We look forward to presenting our arguments to the court."

The judge has not yet set a schedule for additional hearings in the case.

—