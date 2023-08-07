Judge maintains $3M bond in Timothy Haslett case; investigation continues over witness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ﻿A Clay County Judge on Monday denied a motion to increase the bond for Timothy Haslett, the Excelsior Springs man accused of kidnapping and repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman he had chained and locked in the basement of his home for several weeks.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson filed a motion on July 31 to up Haslett's $3 million bond after law enforcement identified the remains of a woman found in a blue barrel in the Missouri River as Jaynie Crosdale. Police had previously identified Crosdale as a possible witness in the ongoing criminal investigation against Haslett.

Thompson's motion said the identification of Crosdale's body caused "greater concern for the safety of the community than had previously been addressed." He also called Haslett's bond "insufficient to insure the safety of the community" and the 22-year-old Black woman who escaped from his house on October 7, 2022.

But Haslett’s attorney Tiffany Leuty Winningham argued the $3 million cash bond was excessive and no additional charges had been filed against her client.

The judge agreed.

After the hearing, Leuty Winningham confirmed that Jaynie Crosdale had been in Haslett’s home and had consensual sex with Haslett. She did not provide additional details.

Haslett appeared in court on Monday handcuffed and dressed in an Orange Johnson County, Missouri, jail uniform. He did not speak during the less than 10 minutes hearing. Winningham told the court she’s having trouble communicating with her client because he’s not in the Clay County facility.

Last week, Excelsior Springs Police Chief Greg Dull told KSHB I-Team Reporter Sarah Plake that his office is investigating the possibility that Haslett could be involved in Crosdale's death. Dull also confirmed that two kayakers found Crisdale’s remains in a blue barrel in Hills Island Chute, north of Grand Pass, Missouri.

Haslett will be back in court on Oct. 9.

