Accused Excelsior Springs rapist’s attorney asks for client to be moved

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An attorney for the man accused of kidnapping and repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman he had chained and locked up in the basement of his Excelsior Springs home has asked a Clay County judge to move Timothy Haslett closer to Clay County.

Haslett was arrested in October 2022 and charged with the rape, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman, who he allegedly held captive for a month in a homemade basement dungeon of a house in the 300 block of Old Orchard.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson filed a superseding nine-count indictment in February 2023.

Haslett is now charged with first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He has pleaded not guilty.

His attorney, Tiffany Leuty, asked the Clay County Associate Circuit Judge Alisha O’Hara to move her client closer to Clay County during a hearing Monday.

Currently, Haslett is being housed at the Johnson County, Missouri, Detention Center due to work being performed on the Clay County Detention Center.

“Our Detention Center is undergoing upgrades to its locking and control systems,” a spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said via email to KSHB 41. “This requires parts of the jail to be without power during the transition. Therefore, multiple inmates, including Haslett, were temporarily moved to other detention centers until the project is complete.”

The Clay County jail upgrades should be finished in July, “at which time Haslett and the others will return,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Haslett’s alleged crimes started coming to light last October when the woman escaped from captivity and sought help from neighbors. She was wearing a trash bag, a metal collar with a padlock and had duct tape around her neck, according to court records.

She escaped when Haslett left to take his child to school that morning.

Initially, Haslett was arrested Oct. 7 on an unrelated animal-control charge as the investigation into the kidnapping and sexual assaults commenced. The woman told investigators Haslett had picked her up in early September on Prospect Avenue. He beat and sexually assaulted her for a month before she escaped.

Haslett has been jailed since his arrest on a $500,000 bond.

A child-custody agreement with his ex-wife was modified in February, stripping Haslett of his custodial rights.

