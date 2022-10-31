Watch Now
Jury finds Overland Park man guilty on charges related to death of teenager in 2019

Posted at 12:16 PM, Oct 31, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury found Matthew Lee Bibee Jr., of Overland Park, Kansas, guilty on charges relating to the death of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett in 2019.

On Friday, Bibee was found guilty of first degree murder, attempted capital murder, attempted premeditated first degree murder, aggravated robbery, battery on a law enforcement officer, battery, attempted aggravated robbery and interference with police.

Padgett was found shot to death in Olathe, Kansas, in April 2019. The 17-year-old died one month before he was set to graduate from Olathe East.

Bibee, then 18, was charged in April 2019.

Bibee was also involved in a shootout with Olathe Police two days after the death of Padget. No officers were injured, but Bibee was struck by an officer's bullet during the altercation.

Two other then-teenagers, one a 16-year-old girl and another a 17-year old boy, were also charged in the death of Padgett.

Bibee's sentencing date is set for Feb. 7, 2023.

