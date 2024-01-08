Kansas Citians buckle down, prepare for winter storm

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — As snow began to fall Monday morning, Platte City residents found respite inside a Price Chopper just off Interstate 29.

Aisles were packed with hustle and bustle due to KSHB 41 Weather forecasts expecting a larger accumulation in the northern portion of the Kansas City metro.

RELATED | Live weather updates

While some shoppers walked away with a single bag, others planned a larger haul in anticipation of a week full of winter weather.

“A few extra things, right? Like the hamburger and bread,” said Platte City resident Allan Nordike.

With another storm on the radar for Friday, Nordike said he'll just stay inside and watch the Chiefs game, which can be viewed locally on KSHB 41.

RELATED | Catch 3 NFL playoff games, including Chiefs-Dolphins Saturday night, on KSHB 41

Shopper Jeff Faudere seconded Nordike's plan to enjoy the comforts of home.

“If it comes, I’m not going to get out,” Faudere said. “Being retired, I don’t need to, so I stay out of the stuff.”

Closings and delays across the KC area can be found HERE.

—