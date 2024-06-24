Kansas Citians remain dedicated to service in sweltering heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday marked the hottest day on record in Kansas City this year.

Despite the heat, multiple organizations throughout the metro remained committed to helping the community.

“We feel it’s very important in the community,” said Lauren Carr, co-pastor at Good Shepherd Community of Christ. “There are not too many organizations right in this part of eastern Jackson County."

Good Shepherd Community of Christ, which is located near 43rd and Blue Ridge Boulevard, opened its doors Monday for people wanting to escape the heat.

On dangerously hot days, the community room is turned into a cooling center for anyone who needs it.

While this only happens a few times a year, people who use the center always say they are grateful for the relief.

Also on Monday, the Salvation Army’s Honk 'n' Holler team, which primarily does outreach with the houseless community, loaded up a truck with water for those in need.

The emergency disaster services team and volunteers drove around the city handing out water.

“I love the Salvation Army. They are good people," said Arvid Hayes, who lives in a home without air conditioning. "They’re always on time. When you really think, 'I’m not going to make it,' they pull right up.”

Hayes said the last week has been rough, and the sight of the truck was a relief for him and his dog Rocky.

“Every time you go out you see the gratitude from folks, it makes it worthwhile,” said Steve Leiker, Salvation Army divisional coordinator.

If you are in need of a place to keep cool, click here .

—