Kansas City addresses security ahead of Celebration at the Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tens of thousands of people will gather outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday for the first free, large scale event since a shooting abruptly ended the Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally.

On Feb. 14, gunshots killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan and wounded more than 20 people at a rally celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII championship outside Union Station.

“We’ll never be able to forget that day," Mark Byrd said earlier this month when reflecting on being at the rally shooting. "That day will go down in history as something that just happened in Kansas City that we’ll never be able to erase."

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Deputy Chief Joe Mabin said Friday the department learned lessons from the February event.

To keep attendees safe at Sunday’s Celebration at the Station symphony concert event, the department is taking extra steps.

Officers will focus on traffic control in and around Union Station, they will also enforce curfew rules which require children 15 and younger to have an adult guardian after 10 p.m., and children ages 16 and 17 to have a guardian after 11 p.m.

“We can’t do it alone; we need your help,” Mabin said. “We’re asking people to leave their guns at home and not let arguments and disturbances lead to violence. Call the police before things escalate. Violence anywhere in Kansas City is a harm to everyone in Kansas City."

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas plans to attend Celebration at the Station with his family.

“The Kansas City Police Department has worked with the organizations and parks department to make sure we have a strong safety plan," Lucas said. “I look forward to being there. I’ll be safe. My family will be safe. We welcome all Kansas Citians to come back to what is, to me, an important annual public event."

The grounds in front of Union Station near Pershing Road and Main Street open at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Live entertainment at Celebration at the Station begins at 5 p.m.

The patriotic concert program begins at 8 p.m. and is followed by fireworks. The event is free to attend.

