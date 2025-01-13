Kansas City area businesses speak out, following weekend string of break-ins

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Four Kansas City-area businesses spent their weekend cleaning shards of glass, and boarded-up windows and doors following a string of break-ins.

"It's not just isolated to us," said Christopher Ciesiel, Co-Owner of Sagebrush Cocktail Bar and The Campground.

Businesses affected by weekend break-ins:



Sagebrush Cocktail Bar

Seven Swans Creperie

La Bodega

Garden House Cafe

A trend that's become common in the Kansas City area had Ciesel notice movement on his security cameras outside his KCK Rosedale neighborhood cocktail bar. He told KSHB 41 a group of individuals were seen brandishing a firearm and shattering the glass door in his business. The group stole an empty cash register. Following the hit at his business, he called neighboring business owner, Garden House Cafe, Jordan Fox. A similar event was taking place at his business.

"Our cash register was taken, all of our cash. That was it, thankfully," said Fox. "It's disheartening."

Will Shaw/KSHB Jordan Fox

Fox has called the Rosedale neighborhood home for eight years and has worked at his corner location for four. Operating as Garden House Cafe for the past two years, he values the patronage of his neighbors and the sense of life his business can bring to the community.

"It’s a very intimate space for ourselves, community, and neighbors," he said. "Our neighbors walk up almost every morning for a cup. We know them by name. It the kind of story of corner shops across the nation."

Will Shaw/KSHB Customers write words of encouragement on boards covering damage at Garden House Cafe.

Fox told KSHB 41 three individuals brandishing a firearm, seen on his security footage, broke into his corner cafe, shattering the front door and stealing a register with cash.

"No one was hurt in the process. Everything else was in tact. We have vendors in our space that we really care about, all of their products were in tact so that was really great," Fox added.

Garden House Cafe Garden House Cafe break-in

Kansas City experienced a spat of business break-ins and since late October, saw it taper off. This round, it has Ciesiel and his neighbor questioning the system as break-ins become the norm.

"If they [Police] happen to catch someone like this, they’ll just be back on the street in a day or two," Ciesiel stated. "It’s not 'if' anymore, it’s 'when is it going to happen' or 'when is it going to happen again.'"

The Campground Christopher Ciesiel is the co-owner of Sagebrush in the Rosedale neighborhood of KCK and The Campground in KCMO, which experienced a break-in last year.

In late August 2024, a string of car thefts also rang throughout Kansas City. A suspected car theft led to the murder of beloved Chef Shaun Brady when he confronted a group of suspects attempting to steal a vehicle. Brady was gunned down after he took out the trash and was left for dead in the parking lot. The Brady & Fox restaurant, the location of the Shaun's death would not reopen, family stated the restaurant was too connected to Brady's culinary impact on Kansas City.

Jack McCormick/KSHB 41

"It hurts and it kind of makes it hard to keep going and stay positive," Ciesiel added. "If things keep going how they are, I don't see a lot of these impacted businesses staying open...I just hope it doesn’t keep going to the point, where small business owners must start defending themselves and their properties. That would be a scary time."

On Sunday, Garden House Cafe opened it doors to an influx of customer's showing their support. Many wrote messages of support on plywood boards gracing damage on the windows.

Will Shaw/KSHB Garden House Cafe storefront

"It's been a lot to process," Fox explained. "I know many of these people by name and it means the world. It means, we do have support."

Support for the corner coffee shop owner keeps him going for now. Fox offers a message for governmental leaders to ensure the prosperity of small businesses moving forward.

"This is our livelihood, so our head is down and we'll keep going. I am asking that something happen in our government to care for our small businesses. It has to happen," said Fox.

KSHB 41 reached out to KCPD and KCKPD, asking if the recent string of break-ins are in connection to each other. KCKPD had not responded to KSHB 41's inquiry at the time this article was published. KSHB 41 asked Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department if this batch break-ins has any connection to the ones in 2024.

A KCPD spokesperson told KSHB 41, if the crimes have any connection it will be investigated. Any connection to neighboring jurisdictions or ongoing patterns would be what detectives would look into.

"There hasn’t been much of a response that I can see," Fox added. "The response is, we’re just out here on our own."