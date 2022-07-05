Watch Now
Kansas City-area hospitals treat dozens of fireworks-related injuries

Posted at 12:44 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 14:24:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hospitals across the Kansas City region have been treating dozens of fireworks-related injuries in recent days, including many involving children.

The University of Kansas Health System reported more than two dozen injuries from Friday through 3 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

The most common injuries occurred to the hand and/or face and were caused by mortars. University Health said three people required hospitalization as a result of the injuries.

Patients ranged in age from 5 to 45 years old, with 21 injuries to males and four to females.

Children’s Mercy Hospital has treated 16 children for fireworks-related injuries in the last 10 days, including seven in the last 24 hours.

Patients range in age from 2 to 17 years old since June 25, according to an update Tuesday morning from the hospital.

The injuries include burns from flames and explosions from larger fireworks and projectiles, injuries to eyes and the face from punks and injuries from bottle rockets and smoke bombs.

Additional information on fireworks-related injuries will be published as updates are provided.

Several local fire departments, including Overland Park and Belton, also have reported residential fires sparked by fireworks.

