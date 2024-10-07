Kansas City-area Jewish community reflects on Oct. 7 attack 1 year later

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Jay Lewis said the past year has been full of disbelief.

The president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City can’t believe Hamas is still holding Israeli hostages.

He can’t believe the war has expanded to include Lebanon, either.

“It has been devastating for the Jewish community,” Lewis said. “It was tragic on Oct. 7, and we were stunned and shocked. But then the aftermath, we could not predict that we’d be here a year later.”

Charlie Keegan Jay Lewis, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City.

Lewis and the Jewish Federation turned those emotions into action. The Kansas City group raised $3.6 million for humanitarian aid in Israel.

Additionally, the organization has worked with local law enforcement to help keep the roughly 20,000 Jewish people in the metropolitan area safe.

“It feels like it was just yesterday, and it feels like it was the longest year,” said Senior Rabbi Stephanie Kramer, of the Congregation B’nai Jehudah in Overland Park.

Charlie Keegan Senior Rabbi Stephanie Kramer at Congregation B'nai Jehudah.

When her congregation celebrated the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashana last week, her message was to keep hope alive.

"There is no word in modern Hebrew that means hopeless because that notion of being hopeless is inconceivable,” Kramer explained.

On the political front, leaders from the Kansas City area have put their support behind Israel. U.S. Rep. Mark Alford visited Israel in April and plans to return later this month.

“It was a very moving experience to go there to meet with the people to see firsthand the destruction,” Alford said.

Charlie Keegan U.S. Representative Mark Alford (R)

He’s urging fellow members of Congress and the president’s administration to put their full support behind Israel. He said protecting Israel protects America.

“This is a time to stand behind Israel; give them the armaments,” Alford said. “They need to finish off Hamas.”

All three leaders hope they’re not having the same conversation next Oct. 7.

