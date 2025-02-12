Kansas City crews work to return ‘normalcy’ to city after snow event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow crews across the Kansas City metro are working 12-hour shifts to clear roads after the most recent storm.

“Bringing normalcy to the city is always the goal,” said Kansas City Director of Public Works Michael Shaw. “And every event has its own challenge.”

Last month’s monstrosity of a snowstorm left neighbors trudging through nearly a foot of snow.

Wednesday morning’s snow event was more typical for the metro.

“Fortunately, we don’t have the ice issues that we had in the previous storm,” Shaw said. “But if we don’t get all the salt and that stuff really activated here, it can become slushy and icy with the snow that’s down here today.”

Kansas City has approximately 175 trucks on the streets plowing and salting roads.

Shaw said crews are putting a high priority on salting roads after they’re plowed to keep refreezing to a minimum, anticipating a thaw on Friday.

The communications manager for MoDOT said drivers staying home Wednesday morning allowed crews to tackle major roadways with limited interference from drivers.

Shaw anticipated Kansas City crews would be done plowing away Wednesday’s storm by late Thursday morning.

