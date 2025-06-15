KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After rallying at Mill Creek Park, protesters in Kansas City, Missouri, marched to Westport.

Volunteers like Bill Drummond helped ensure that protesters were safe. He was at the intersection of Mill Creek Parkway and W. 43rd Street, guiding both protesters and cars driving by.

Kansas City organizers said march was unplanned; KCPD said 'things remained peaceful'

According to rally organizers, the march was spontaneous and not preplanned.

“Totally motivated to create meaningful change — this is not about being disruptive or dangerous,” said Drummond.

KSHB

His path crossed with many people who had similar perspectives.

“Our country is in trouble. The hate is uncalled for,” said protester Shannon Alexander.

She said she didn’t know where the march was headed, but she was following it because they were “her tribe.”

KSHB

“I honestly wanted to cry. I was just so happy to see love and not hate,” said Alexander, who noted that she wasn’t protesting only for herself. “I have a lot of gay people in my family, and I don't like to see them treated the way they are.”

“A lot of people and every kind of marginalized group are being impacted,” said Aubrey Ewing, who also was “there for others.”

KSHB

“Even though a lot of people might say protesting doesn't do much, it feels like it does a lot when you're in it,” said Ewing.

Protests happened all over the metro, including Overland Park. Hundreds of people lined up on Blue Valley Parkway, responding to honks and interacting with those who were driving by.

The protest there started at 10 a.m. and lasted all afternoon.

“I couldn't not come,” said Overland Park resident Susan Krsnich. “We live in a country now where we can't afford not to be here.”

KSHB

Even people “on the other side” showed up.

KSHB

“I really enjoyed getting their point of view,” said Tina Ramirez. “I think it's OK to protest. I think we should all look at each other's perspectives and learn from each other. My views are not always the best, but neither are theirs.”

Participants said both events were peaceful. KCPD reported that the protest at Mill Creek Park had remained peaceful.

“We are being careful, peaceful, respectful, and not engaging with hostiles,” said Drummond.

