NewsLocal News

Kansas City Police Regional Academy entrant officers honor slain officer Danny Vasquez

Posted at 2:03 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 15:24:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Entrant officers from the 174th class of the Kansas City Regional Police Department honored fallen North Kansas City officer Danny Vasquez on Friday.

The entrant officers, which KSHB 41 has followed since February, ran three miles in memory of Vasquez.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, it's a tradition every class participates in.

The entrant officers ran from KCPD headquarters to Clay Street and east 21st Avenue, a total of three miles.

Vasquez was in the same class as Independence officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was also killed in the line of duty.

