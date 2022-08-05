Kansas City Police Regional Academy entrant officers honor slain officer Danny Vasquez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Entrant officers from the 174th class of the Kansas City Regional Police Department honored fallen North Kansas City officer Danny Vasquez on Friday.

The entrant officers, which KSHB 41 has followed since February, ran three miles in memory of Vasquez.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, it's a tradition every class participates in.

The entrant officers ran from KCPD headquarters to Clay Street and east 21st Avenue, a total of three miles.

This morning our 174th Entrant Officer Class carried on the tradition of a class run to honor a fallen officer; they ran for @nkcpolice Fallen Officer Daniel Vasquez. They ran 3 miles from our HQ to 21st/Clay in NKC in remembrance of Officer Vasquez’ service and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/tbk2VrDOqb — kcpolice (@kcpolice) August 5, 2022

Vasquez was in the same class as Independence officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was also killed in the line of duty.

