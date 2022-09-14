Kansas City teen wins 1st boxing match after surviving ambush from gunman in July

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Rubi Pirir came out fighting during her boxing match over the weekend.

At only 13-years-old, there is strength, power and tenacity in every punch from Pirir.

“(on) Saturday, I had my first fight,” Pirir said. “I felt good, I was nervous at first a little bit, but my coaches helped me.”

Lenexa police Maj. Frank Ice, who coaches Pirir at the KCK Police Athletic League, said he's impressed with her abilities.

“I’m in awe," Ice said. "I’m in awe in terms of seeing what she could do."

Some may believe that her strength may have began in the ring. However, Pirir's mother knows otherwise.

“To see Rubi be so strong and get up and fight like that,” said Rosa Olivas-Villanueva, Pirir's mother.

Olivas-Villanueva knows there’s a moment, something truly terrifying, that defines her daughter's strength.

“She’s my little superhero, I tell her every day," Olivas-Villanueva said.

In July, Pirir was ambushed by a violent teenager while carrying her little brother outside their home. The teen shot at her multiple times.

"She saved a lot of our lives — the baby's life, her own life, my life, her sister's life," Olivas-Villanueva said. "If it wasn’t recorded, no one would believe that that happened.”

After the incident, the first person Olivas-Villanueva called was Ice.

“When you work out together, you build relationships and over time you build trust,” Ice said.

While Pirir was okay, her mother was shot in the leg. The family told KSHb 41 she is still working on her recovery.

“Grit, tenacity and perseverance, there are no excuses in her world,” Ice said.

The place where Pirir found boxing helped lead her to victory in the ring and the resiliency to refuse to give up.

“It says champion on there,” Pirir said.

The suspect in the shooting is a 16-year-old and he is currently detained.

The alleged suspect is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of weapon and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

