Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman reaches diversion agreement in domestic-battery case

Official Photo Rep Aaron Coleman.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KS Legislature Photo
Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman (D - Kansas City, Kansas)
Official Photo Rep Aaron Coleman.jpg
Posted at 3:53 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 16:53:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman has reached a diversion agreement in a domestic-violence case filed late last year.

Johnson County District Court Judge James Phelan signed off Monday on a diversion agreement with the Democratic representative from Kansas City, Kansas.

Coleman was charged with domestic battery in connection with an Oct. 30, 2021, incident.

Coleman previously had pleaded not guilty to the charges, which court documents indicated involved a male family member.

The agreement ends at least one of Coleman’s legal issues.

Less than a month after he was charged in in the domestic-violence incident, Coleman was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Douglas County.

Those charges were eventually amended to speeding and failure to yield by Douglas County prosecutors.

Coleman has twice faced complaints from fellow legislators for his actions.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!