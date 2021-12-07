Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall reflects on Bob Dole's legacy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall described the mood at the U.S. Capitol as "somber," the day after former Sen. Bob Dole died .

However, while speaking on Dole's legacy, Marshall remembered him as a "great American and great Kansan."

Marshall said the U.S. Senate plans on naming their legislative room after Dole to honor him.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Marshall remembered the advice Dole gave him. Marshall said the pair lived just 35 miles apart.

"Every time I'd see him, he would always say, 'Roger, remember where you're from,'" Marshall said.

Marshall said Dole's devotion to the people he represented in Kansas is what set him apart as a member of Congress.

"Every speech I ever heard him give, he always said, 'Remember where you're from,'" Marshall said. "That's what made him such a great servant, he never forgot who he was serving. It was those people that he grew up with in Russell, Kansas."

On Thursday, Dole will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.