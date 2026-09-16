'Kate is out': Asylum seeker released from ICE custody days after hospitalization

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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Katsiaryna Bartko, a 33-year-old thyroid cancer survivor originally from Belarus, has been released from ICE custody Wednesday, according to her attorney and designated medical representative.

A document from the Department of Homeland Security titled "ORDER OF RELEASE ON RECOGNIZANCE" also confirms her release.

Wednesday marked Bartko's 106th day in ICE custody.

She was most recently housed at the CoreCivic-managed Midwest Regional Reception Center in Leavenworth, Kansas.

KSHB 41 News has covered the center's opening extensively.

Bartko's story came to light due to concerns about her medical well-being in MRRC.

Her calcium and thyroid hormone levels dropped significantly while in ICE custody, and her most recent hospitalization marks her fourth time being hospitalized while in ICE custody.

Her partner and designated medical information recipient, Dmitry Shyshov, shared his concerns with KSHB 41 News reporter Rachel Henderson on Tuesday.

He shared a statement with KSHB 41 News on Wednesday after the news of her release.:

"Kate is out. ICE agreed today to release her from detention onto supervision, and I am still absorbing it.



"What I want to say about today's decision is this. Somewhere inside that system a person read her file, saw a human being rather than a case number, and did not turn away. That is all we ever asked for. I am genuinely grateful to that officer.



"I am grateful to the people of Kansas, to the neighbors in Leavenworth who noticed what was happening in their own town, and to every person who shared her story when they had no reason to. And to your newsroom — for asking questions we could not get answered ourselves, and for reading her medical records rather than taking a statement at face value.



"Her condition is still difficult. She is at The University of Kansas Health System, and the doctors there are working to get her stable and into recovery. They are optimistic, and I hold on to that.



"Her immigration case continues, and that is as it should be. We never asked for anything other than due process — the same process anyone is entitled to. The difference now is that she will go through it in safety.



"Thank you for your part in this."

KSHB 41 reached out to ICE and asked about the reasoning behind the release. We also reached out to The University of Kansas Health System, which said they cannot confirm or deny if a patient is at their hospital.

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