KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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A 32-year-old man is in the hospital after a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer shot him during a mental health crisis call early Tuesday morning.

Kansas City, Kansas, police found the man armed with a knife on the roof of a home near 35th and Bell Crossing Drive, near Quindaro Park.

KCK man shot by officer after throwing knives during mental health crisis near Quindaro Park

It is the department's third officer-involved shooting since May and second involving knives.

His family first called police around 10:30 p.m. Monday to report a mental health crisis.

Officers say the man was on the roof of the home holding a knife.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Roof and ladder where shooting happened.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the incident, reports officers de-escalated the situation and left two hours later. However, KCKPD received a call shortly after from the same home saying the man got hold of another knife.

His sister told me the family was hiding inside their rooms and locked their doors.

She showed me the basement door he broke through right before the family called for help a third time.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Basement door his relative says the man forced entry through.

Police say the man climbed on the roof once more with multiple knives.

At that point, family and police were outside.

The man then started doing a throwing motion with the knives he had, police said.

John Batten/KSHB 41 Empty knife holder the man's sister showed KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

That's when an officer shot the man once in the shoulder.

A family member says one of those knives was thrown at police and family members before the shooting.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

A family member tells me he is having surgery Tuesday.

His family says he has suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and didn't want to take his medication Monday night.

The sister did not want to be on camera to protect her family's identity, but she says her family wants to raise awareness about mental illness through this story.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Chad Byous, co-chair and co-executive director of the Mid-America Crisis Intervention Team

Chad Byous, co-chair and co-executive director of the Mid-America Crisis Intervention Team and a detective with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, says such situations can occur anywhere.

"Crisis affects everyone," Byous said.

Byous says Missouri law allows for someone presenting as a danger to themselves or others due to a behavioral health issue to be involuntarily taken to the hospital to get a psychological evaluation and receive care.

"The bottom line is they're armed, they're presenting a danger, and you have to respond to that accordingly," Byous said. "No matter what, if they're presenting a danger to the public, then you have to respond to that as a law enforcement officer the way you would any call."

John Batten/KSHB 41

He says his team often advises families that they're offered the same mental health resources as victims.

In KCK, crisis intervention is governed by the Kansas Crisis Intervention Act (K.S.A. 59-29c01 et seq.)

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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